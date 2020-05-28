As a former barber from Akron, Ohio who has since retired from another profession, I have seen YouTube videos about the situation involving Karl Manke, who is several years older than me. I certainly feel for him and other barbers/beauticians who have had their livelihoods interrupted by the coronavirus. I know they are all eager to get back to work.
I think of what I might have done after I started barbering in 1966. Today, I think of those young people in the profession raising children, paying a mortgage, paying for their health care and perhaps trying to save for retirement. I don’t know anything about Mr. Manke except what I’ve read. At age 77, I would assume his home is paid for, he is on Medicare, and collects Social Security and supplements that with his barbershop income. He is likely in a better situation than his younger counterparts.
Of course, he has a right to keep working as long as he wants. But consider this: barber/cosmetology boards were created and exist to protect the public by establishing licensing requirements and sanitation practices. If the Michigan board and your governor establish the necessary guidelines to permit a safer reopening of these shops, as Ohio did, others need not face the penalty of fines, or license suspension that Manke does. Is his chair sanitized between customers? Is social distancing practiced — at least by customers? How many people generally are in the shop? Does he properly wear a mask as dentists and health care workers do?
He should not be considered a martyr simply because he wants to work. So do many others. I truly do wish him well and I sincerely hope someone doesn’t infect him or anyone around him.
Joe Kapzath
Akron, Ohio
(1) comment
Karl Manke owns the building where his barbershop is located, and has rental income from that building's extra space. He owns several other rental properties, in addition to his barbershop building. He has 10 novels published. And, $100k from several gofundme accounts. He's doing just fine. SMH.
