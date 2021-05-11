Finally, a person Michigan voters can be proud of, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. Craig has stood up for our Constitution and believes in it. He definitely would back bring accountability and respect to the governor’s Office, unlike the current disgrace, Gretchen Whitmer, and her cast of looney tune double-talking Democrats — the ones who have traveled outside of Michigan.
Millionaire Whitmer just had to go to Florida to see her millionaire daddy under ruse of him being chronically ill, a luxury hundreds of Michigan voters did not get for their parents. Craig has called out a Democratic legislator from Dearborn as a racist after her comments about why she believes white males shouldn’t be employed with Detroit Police Department.
Craig does support the fine men and ladies who wear the uniform and protect us Michigan voters. The only choice for governor is Craig. He is the only person who can bring respect and accountability to the governor’s office.
Jeff Schumacher
Owosso
Well said, 100% agree.
