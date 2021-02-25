Our family would like to thank the city of Owosso for providing and maintaining the community ice skating rink in Bentley Park this winter.
It is always difficult to plan community outside activities in the winter, but after a slow start Jack Frost has blessed us with a number of perfect days in a row for skating.
Our granddaughters have enjoyed the rink and with the practice which the weather has allowed, have improved their skills.
We even had an opportunity to meet the “Zamboni Brothers,” the city employees who daily scrape and water the rink to keep it in top shape. So grab your skates while the weather lasts.
Hugh Parker
Owosso
A second thank you here! Appreciate the awesome rink, makes winter a lot more fun. Thank you to all!
