Vietnam and Afghanistan: See any similarities? For the huge number of us who are old enough to recall — or care about — the aftermath of the Vietnam War, here we go again.
The entire global anti-Vietnam movement (resulting domestically with the Kent State massacre and Chicago “police riot”) was the realization that attempting to intervene in another country’s civil war was, at best, a fool’s errand. Yet here we are, wringing our hands about having failed in convincing millions of Afghans (and their 300,000-man army) to defend themselves against 60,000 Taliban insurgents.
Here’s an apt analogy I heard on CNN’s “Smerconish” Aug. 14: We built the Olympic size pool, poured in filtered water, provided life guards and swimming instructors, and maintained security for 20 years. Isn’t it about time for these 20-year-old kids to start swimming on their own? The United States has achieved every objective, both civilian and military, which it proclaimed over two decades. But unless the fathers, brothers, uncles and young men — like their Vietnamese counterparts of a half-century ago — believe enough in this progress to fight to the death, no allied presence will ever bring success.
And before we blame President Joe Biden, let us recall the one-sided agreement made by former President Donald Trump nearly two years ago which committed the United States to a date-certain withdrawal, without a single concession by Taliban negotiators.
We will do whatever is necessary to protect American citizens. If, as has been reported, this trillion-dollar investment is being surrendered without a shot fired, that is on the Afghan people. Period.
Thomas Smith
Durand
