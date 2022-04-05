Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s memoir titled “Ten Steps to Nannette” is nothing short of God’s gift to the autism spectrum community. I practically inhaled the book on my first listen. Everyone should read this book, especially those who presume to speak for the autism spectrum community.
Gadsby and I are so alike in our thinking, perceiving, sensory responses and general orientation to the human environment that she gave me something I have never had before, but which 95% of people take for granted — the sense that I am wired exactly the way I should be. Not all people with autism are “disordered” or even disabled. What disables many of us is the built environment of human institutions that promote discrimination and unfiltered, boundless malice towards us. The cruelty seemingly is the point.
There are exponentially greater social penalties for females on the spectrum. Gadsby coined a term — “incorrectly female” — that applies to all females whose neurobiology and behavioral expressions of our wiring falls even remotely outside the expected gender expression for females. Females on the autism spectrum are most certainly in that category.
My hope is that the autism spectrum community will soon have a true community for ourselves — one in which membership and identity is defined and determined by us, rather than for us, as is the current status quo.
Despite the bunk science and misinformation that claims otherwise, autism has existed for as long as people have existed. Autism is a difference, not a design flaw. The autism community has disproportionately contributed to the betterment of humanity since the beginning of time, yet our rightful credit and place in society has been wrongfully misappropriated.
I am tired of the violence of having to exist as if I am a human equivalent of a zoo animal who wandered out of my designated jail cell, solely because of scientifically insignificant differences in my gender expression. If anyone is that desperate to escape themselves that they compulsively and thoughtlessly “otherize” their brothers and sisters, then maybe it’s time for them to own the fact that the problem just might be them.
Thank you, Hannah Gadsby. I am eternally grateful that you are you.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
