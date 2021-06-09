A big thank you to Shiawassee County and the surrounding communities for the overwhelming support given to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Many people have stepped forward to volunteer in a variety of capacities, such as caregiver, sitter and grounds care. Thank you so much.
Financially, the response has been overwhelming and it made up for the inadequate donations experienced in the first three months of the year.
Organizationally, we added two board members with complementary skills to aid the organization to move to the next level. The board is working on a succession plan that will allow Hospice House to serve the great need in our community for years to come.
Janet Sherrard
Director
Hospice House
of Shiawassee County
