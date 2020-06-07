Early Monday, a few hundred demonstrators gathered on the patio in front of St. John’s Church, a short walk from the White House.
People milled around. Small children attended their parents. A man sold virus masks that said, “I can’t breathe.”
A medical station dispensed Purell. A woman had a sign saying, “Trump Coward!” A reporter asked her about it and she shared how George Floyd’s murder shook her up. “I am a registered Republican,” she said. “This man has disgraced my political party.”
Another held a painting of Floyd. Priests from the Episcopal Diocese of Washington served water and snacks and mingled with the demonstrators. The mood was subdued and quiet.
Then, as people readied to obey the curfew and leave, President Donald Trump staged his own demonstration: a police riot, really, complete with gas launchers, rubber bullets, stun grenades and horses. National Guard troops in riot gear waded into the peaceful crowd punching people, pushing them and blinding citizens with tear gas. Some were injured by rubber bullets. Journalists were roughed up.
Trump, with angry visage, trailed the soldiers to the front of the church where he waved a Bible and acted the tough guy.
A former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Mike Mullen, wrote, “It sickened me yesterday to see … members of the National Guard – forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square.”
The Rector of St John’s Church, on Facebook, posted “WE WERE DRIVEN OFF OF THE PATIO AT ST. JOHN’S — a place of peace … SO THAT MAN COULD HAVE A PHOTO OPPORTUNITY …”
The mayor of Washington was “outraged” and the Speaker of the House said the event fitted a banana dictatorship. An intelligence analyst observed, “This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse.”
The evangelist Pat Robertson was move to say, “You just don’t do that, Mr. President.”
After declaring he was a friend to peaceful protestors Trump tweeted, “D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job….Overwhelming force. Domination.”
While this gratuitous meanness marks a low point in the Trump presidency, its origins are well documented in the arc of his life. He was a sullen, angry kid. When he was 6 he was caught throwing stones at a toddler in a playpen next door. He struck his second-grade teacher and justified it saying, “she didn’t know anything.”
In his Jamaica Estates neighborhood, parents cautioned their kids to avoid him. At puberty he displayed an odd fascination with knives. His father, Fred Trump, ruled his household with Prussian sternness; he exhorted his boys to be “killers” in pursuit of their ambitions. Fred finally decided a military academy might straighten Donald out. There, Donald misused his authority and was demoted for allowing select cadets under him to bully their fellows.
In his “adult” years more than 10 women have accused him of rape or sexual aggression. One of his employees, Barbara Res, feared being hit when he flew into rages. We’re all familiar with his inciting passions at rallies; he once admonished his fans to “knock the crap” out of a critic.
These patterns characterize a sad and wrathful soul who feels no remorse for the damage he inflicts. To send soldiers against your lawful citizenry is a step toward fascism. A growing chorus of political thinkers is speculating what he’ll do if he loses the November election. Some predict he’ll try to summon forces to stay in power. If so, perhaps Monday’s raid on the First Amendment is prologue.
This is serious stuff. We must beware his dragging us into the dark turmoil that has inhabited his mind since that afternoon in 1952 when he picked up a first rock, eyeing his little neighbor in a playpen.
David Glenn
Byron
