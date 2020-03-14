At the February board of education meeting, many of the bids for this summer’s bond work were approved. Also, our technology department is working diligently to complete bids for upgrades to WOES and our auditorium.
These things take time and, quite frankly, we were not happy with some of the original construction bids that came in late last spring and felt it was best to rebid many of the projects. Since the passing of the bond extension in May 2019, the district has been able to complete a few smaller projects such as ordering weight room equipment, completing some of the brick work (tuck pointing) that was needed on the middle school roof and prior to the installation of the new roof at Leonard Elementary School, and the excavation for the new ag and woods pole barn.
Things like the direct purchase of services or materials, such as furniture or equipment, do not require an architect to review and sign off on. Thus, we were able to accomplish a few of these things throughout the school year without disrupting the learning environment.
During spring break, some minor construction will take place throughout the high school. We will also be doing electrical work in the elementary buildings to pave the way for grant-funded sound systems to be installed this summer.
As we move into the summer months, there will be some disruptions to summer activities as the bulk of the school improvements will be taking place throughout the summer months — roofs, parking lots, bathrooms, additions, new HVAC, and much more. We ask that visitors please pay close attention to the surroundings and check in with the administration or coaches in order to be as safe as possible.
Also, during the course of the school year, some of our staff have completed training in regards to our technology grant. Those individuals are working with a consultant for coaching within the classroom on best practices when it comes to technology implementation. This summer, the entire teaching staff will have an opportunity to attend a two-day professional development session as well.
Once our staff is trained, we will begin implementing new devices throughout the district that will essentially make our district one-to-one in terms of devices. We’ll also have new sound and projection systems in the middle and high schools via the bond project, and a new Autocad lab and CNC machine funded by the grant.
If you’ve been in our schools recently, you may have noticed the safety and security upgrades that have taken place through the grant that we received from the Michigan State Police. Our upgraded cameras, boot systems and Smart Technologies have been installed and will be fully functional by the beginning of the new school year. There will also be some training required for staff in this area prior to launching the system.
Finally, our agreement with SunFundED to provide solar panels throughout the district will also be moving forward during the summer months. This project is slated to save the district more than $70,000 per year in energy costs and we are excited to move in the direction of being a more “green” district.
As always, should you have any questions or comments, feel free to stop in and chat with your building principal(s) or stop in at the Superintendent’s Office.
Ryan L. Cunningham
Superintendent
Craig Coleman
Director of Maintenance
and Operations
Dan Davenport
Director of Media and
Technology Services
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.