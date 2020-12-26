While other programs were being canceled in the face of COVID-19, Corunna Rotary, Shiawassee Fraternal Order of Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) decided foster children needed Santa Claus even more, so we decided to get innovative and came up with a safe way for Santa to give gifts to our foster children.
Members of the Shiawassee Fraternal Order of Police and the Corunna Rotary Club partnered again with the MDHHS of Shiawassee County for its 21st consecutive annual Shiawassee County Children’s Foster Care Christmas Program hosted at the FOP Hall.
The two clubs worked closely with Shiawassee County licensing and foster care staff along with adoption and foster care specialists to give 37 foster children and 20 foster care families presents from Santa Claus. Presents were gathered by Corunna Rotary and the FOP, then pre-bagged for each foster family, loaded onto Santa’s sleigh and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, (Matt and Theresa Pickler) handed the presents through car windows as the foster parents drove through the FOP parking lot; neither parents nor kids exited the car but kids got to say “Hi” to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
All together children went home smiling knowing that Santa still cares.
You can raise hope and foster dreams by becoming a foster parent. Michigan has approximately 12,000 children in foster care at any given time. Every day in Shiawassee County a child may be at risk of abuse or neglect. We need foster families here and around the state to keep these children safe and to care for them until they can be returned to their family (which is the priority as long as it’s safe) or find a loving adoptive family.
If you are considering becoming a foster parent, call Foster Care Navigators at 855-MICH-KIDS. Navigators are experienced foster care parents who can answer your questions, help you find an agency and provide you with guidance along your journey to becoming a foster parent. You may also call Madonna Tallman at Shiawassee County MDHHS at (989) 721-0796 to schedule an Orientation, or you can learn more on our website: michigan.gov//hopeforahome.
Henry Phillips
Corunna Rotary Club
