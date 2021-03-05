To those who’ve honorably served this country, thank you. To those who still follow the former commander in chief, their logic evades me.
His spurious draft deferments, disparagement of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice as suckers and losers, as well as his unending betrayal of his inaugural oath reveal where his allegiance lies — to himself and nobody else.
The shadow he casts over those entrusted with the welfare our country still darkens their integrity. No one had/has the courage to stand up to this waste of space. He never intended to serve our nation, but rather demand servitude from it. His occupancy of the White House became a virtual license to mint his own money — his ulterior motive.
I used to cast my lot with Republicans, but I quickly became disillusioned by their underhanded political policies; survival of the richest, union-busting, diminution of civil rights, environmental deregulation. Most of all, their endless capacity to pardon each other when caught acting outside the law really opened my eyes.
Former President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon after his inept attempt at election interference. Former President Donald Trump’s administration reached levels unimaginable in that respect. Former President Ronald Reagan’s transition team negotiated the release of U.S. embassy hostages, held by Iran, to coincide with his inauguration. In violation of an international embargo, his administration is caught trading military equipment with Iran — Reagan pleaded ignorance. His veep, George H.W. Bush, issued pardons under a plan devised by William Barr. Sound familiar? Yep, the same character who auditioned for Attorney General after Trump axed the previous stooges.
Barr’s longevity reflects his importance to Trump. At every turn he enabled D.J. to act with impunity. To him, if it’s conceivable, it’s achievable because there has never been any consequences for his actions. Republicans are wasting no time trying to stack the deck for future elections.
Their policies alone are not enough to carry them into office so they must continue to create insurmountable barriers for those, I can’t believe I’m using their latest catch-phrase, they seek to cancel.
Mike Martin
Owosso
