A notice of intent to issue bonds in the amount of $50 million was published in The Argus-Press Wednesday by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. County residents must petition for a referendum to place the issue on the ballot for voters to decide whether we want to approve this debt restructuring measure. If no petition is filed by Feb. 5, the bond proposal will automatically be approved on behalf of voters.
This bond proposal is a decision that should be made by the voters of Shiawassee County; just as the designated recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding should be made by voters, not by local politicians. I urge the residents of this county to inform themselves about this bond by downloading the comprehensive financial plan from shiawassee.net, and to collectively decide that a petition should be filed in order to give voters the ultimate authority to approve or deny the bond.
The board has stubbornly dragged its feet in delivering the fiscal transparency that county residents demanded from the board. The board had asked for a little time and patience from the public in order to straighten out the mess they made with American Rescue Plan Act funds in July. By now the public has given them more than enough of their time and patience.
The county board has failed to produce a plan for rectifying the damage they did, and also for appropriating the remaining money to small businesses, nonprofits and individual residents who were adversely affected by the pandemic.
The board must absolutely follow the example of the Owosso City Council and send a survey to residents so that residents can be empowered to make these investment decisions for themselves and their communities. In the months following the board’s fiscal scandal, board members have been more concerned with insisting that commenters at board meetings comply with “Robert’s Rules of Order” than they have been with restoring the public’s trust in local government.
This county board is playing the hypocrite. They are in no position to lecture and scold residents who speak up at the monthly meetings on how to follow the rules. This is the same board that lined its own pockets with taxpayers’ money; a brazen and contemptuous violation of Michigan’s state constitution.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.