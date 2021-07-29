What sad and embarrassing events that recently shined a spotlight on Shiawassee County in the local, state and national news.
Shame on the county commissioners who voted after a secret meeting to reward themselves with $65,000 in hazard pay from the federal COVID-19 relief fund.
As elected officials, county commissioners are tasked with providing these funds to essential workers who helped keep the county going through he worst of the crisis.
County commissioners are not essential workers. It is only essential that we vote them out of office in November 2022.
Christine Clissold
Woodhull Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.