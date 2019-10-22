I agree with a recent letter writer who said all candidates for any office should be required to make their taxes public for their entire working lives by law.
It should be that if they didn’t pay their fair share of taxes they can’t run for office.
Why should we vote for someone to spend our money when they don’t put anything into the pot.
I believe someone is less of a patriot if they don’t pay their taxes than people who were born in another country, but who pay their fair share of taxes.
Randall Terry
Chesaning
