There is only one conclusion a loyal American can draw from the totality of hearings held by the Jan. 6 House Special Committee: Donald John Trump is a traitor of the first order. He is a traitor to his oath of office, to the Constitution of the United States and to the democracy which elevated him to its highest office.
Thursday’s hearing demonstrated — with forensic accuracy — how he spent 187 minutes doing nothing to defend the Capitol, the Senate counting of electoral votes or especially to show presidential decisive action to end an insurrection which he had demanded from his fanatically duped supporters. His own staff, cabinet and family begged him to go on live television and call off the violent confrontation with the Capitol and DC Metro Police. For over three hours, he watched his will being carried out, pausing only to call Senators he hoped would delay the ceremonial confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory and Constitutional transfer of power.
