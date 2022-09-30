Tony Barnhill is running for the Owosso School Board. I have worked with Tony for over 17 years. He has shown consistent integrity even when it is not the convenient path.
I am confident that he will promote what is right for the Owosso students. He will not act as a rubber stamp for the agenda of others whether the agenda is from local or state influences.
