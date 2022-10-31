Just a few random thoughts on this October day:
n Strange weather all this year, seems to have affected just about everything. It was a great apple harvest this year all over Michigan, but not one apple on any of my three apple trees. Yet, one of the best years for my peaches.
n Will we ever be rid of COVID-19? Right now I have at least six friends who are positive for the disease and several others who have been in contact with others who have tested positive.
n Watched the Michigan/Michigan State game Saturday and was dismayed at the length and amount of incessant commercials. I have always been under the impression that any timeout taken by either team was of the 30 to 60 second variety. Every one of the commercials ran over 2 minutes and several ran more than 3 — guess the advertisers took advantage of a captive audience.
n Never believe any politician who says as a campaign promise that he will lower gas prices. Not once in the past 50 years has any politician been able to lower the price of gas. And I don’t blame either party for the cost — it’s part of what we all must contribute as a way of helping the country and people of Ukraine. Again, I don’t blame either party, as this falls fully at the feet of the madman in Russia. Putin’s war has thrown the world into a mini-recession and the price of gas is the easiest result to see.
n Just read this morning that Alaskan snow crabs are going to be very hard to get this year as the harvest has dropped more than 80% in the past three years — from 8 billion to less than 2 billion. Global warming of the ocean around Alaska is said to be to blame as the young crabs have turned cannibal because of the shortage of normal food supply.
n Re-gripping my golf clubs has trimmed two shots off my scores — worth a try at least.
n Doing anything with cedar lumber? The cost is outrageous for rough-sawn cedar. I found a place on Facebook just south of Saginaw to buy cedar and I cut the cost of making Adirondack chairs from $100 each to under $40. Eight-foot, 1-by-6 for under $7 each — and true 1 inch.
n Glad right now that I don’t have a place in Florida — anywhere in Florida — still a mess across most of the state south of Tampa. There goes the price of lumber again.
Well, it’s time to go. Remember the most important thing you can do to preserve the democracy we have enjoyed for more than 200 years is to vote — either or any party. Make the time. Vote.
