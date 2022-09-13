I see that the irony is thick coming out of a recent letter writer. The really sad part is that he is so blinded by hate that he can’t even see it.
He starts out with a very timely and sincere sounding commemoration of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and also the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He then rightly laments the passing on of the unity that our country had going for a time.
But then he completely goes off the rails in a picture perfect display of Trump Derangement Syndrome, blaming former President Donald Trump for everything wrong in this country, including spoiling the milk.
If this writer really wants to know what is destroying the unification of this country, see the bitter vision with which he views his fellow Americans; he only needs to take a good long look in the mirror.
