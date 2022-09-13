I see that the irony is thick coming out of a recent letter writer. The really sad part is that he is so blinded by hate that he can’t even see it.

He starts out with a very timely and sincere sounding commemoration of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and also the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He then rightly laments the passing on of the unity that our country had going for a time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.