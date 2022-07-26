Since 2016, I have worked for several Republican representatives and senators in Lansing. I’d like to think that I have a good idea on what makes a good politician. Unfortunately, too many of our elected officials get over to Lansing and become absolute scumbags. Attracted by the ever-present allure of lobbyist money, I’ve watched as grassroots heroes are turned into establishment hacks in just a cycle.

I write all this to say that I’m inspired by Kevin Rathbun, who is running to be our state representative. Rathbun is an Army veteran who is currently working for Corunna Public Schools. He’s a former Corunna graduate (as am I) who moved back here after being shipped all around the world. As I got to know Kevin, I noticed something really interesting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.