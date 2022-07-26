Since 2016, I have worked for several Republican representatives and senators in Lansing. I’d like to think that I have a good idea on what makes a good politician. Unfortunately, too many of our elected officials get over to Lansing and become absolute scumbags. Attracted by the ever-present allure of lobbyist money, I’ve watched as grassroots heroes are turned into establishment hacks in just a cycle.
I write all this to say that I’m inspired by Kevin Rathbun, who is running to be our state representative. Rathbun is an Army veteran who is currently working for Corunna Public Schools. He’s a former Corunna graduate (as am I) who moved back here after being shipped all around the world. As I got to know Kevin, I noticed something really interesting.
He’s not running to make more money, he’s not running because he’s a narcissist, and he’s definitely not running because he likes Lansing politics. Kevin Rathbun is running because he’s frustrated.
Unlike his opponents, Rathbun isn’t running because some organization asked him to, nor because the DeVos family gave him $30,000 (seriously, go look at Brian BeGole’s campaign finance report). Kevin is running because he saw how our establishment politicians ran away and hid during covid. He saw that when our election was questioned, no establishment Republican had the courage to stand up and demand an audit. He watched as our small businesses were devastated. And, like when Rathbun decided to join the Army, he decided to act.
Don’t vote for more of the same Aug. 2. Shiawassee County deserves better than what we’ve gotten. Don’t fall for the tricks of the DeVos family or the ads run by Consumers Energy.
Brian BeGole will never have your back in Lansing. Trust me, I’ve seen it.
