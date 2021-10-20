While a recent letter writer may not be proud to be an American, I am. Here is why: In a nutshell, no country on earth has done more good for humanity than the United States.
If it were not for us, most of the world would be talking German, Japanese, Russian or Chinese. The list of totalitarian governments with world domination as a goal is pretty big. The list of countries that have had the resources and will to prevent it is very small. One: The U.S.
We give more to the United Nations than any other country. If we did not fund the U.N. as strongly as we do, it would not exist. Of 193 member countries, the U.S. funds 20% of the U.N. total budget. According to the numbers, we should be funding it at 0.5%.
Our charitable giving has always been high by international standards. Depending how you measure it, we are either first or fourth, according to the U.S. News and World Report. No socialist or communist-led country is even close.
We got rid of slavery over 160 years ago. It still exists in many countries today — 167 to be exact — with over 45 million people enslaved, (worldpopulationreview.com)
Why are so many millions of citizens of other countries risking just about everything to move here, while the number of our citizens who want to emigrate is very small?
Is our country perfect? Of course not. But our country has, for most of its history, been a country that has always been improving in all aspects of human experience. It is sad and frustrating to listen to the naysayers who cannot seem to accept the facts. Our country has, in fact, done the most good for the world than any other country — and we have good reason to be proud.
Michael Danek
Laingsburg
