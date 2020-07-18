The GOP governor of Florida, now searching for a Trumpian excuse for his abysmal failure to control COVID-19 in his state, has leveled all the blame on the media.
That’s right: Gov. Ron DeSantis claims the media failed to pay attention to the status of the pandemic in May. Yes, governor, the media you watch (Fox News and Trump’s twitter account) haven’t paid attention to the facts from February, forward. But if you would have watched CNN, you would have been treated to hourly recaps of the data not only from your state, but the other 49 as well, not to mention how we are doing compared to other countries.
Then you would actually be exposed to expert doctors, scientists and researchers presenting the latest updates on the spread and how to mitigate it. To sum up: If you’re a Republican official who needs a justification to feed your constituents who are suffering and dying, watch and read reliable sources, not this president’s echo chamber of happy talk and falsehoods. Like your apparent love of misinformation, Gov. DeSantis, your resultant ignorance kills.
Thomas Smith
Durand
