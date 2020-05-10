It has been just less than a year since my husband and I moved to this community.
One of the many things I appreciate about living here is getting The Argus-Press delivered.
I had forgotten how much comfort having a local newspaper provides, and the sense of connection from reading it every day.
I love that you offer so much local news, along with just the right balance of state and national content.
Especially now, with so many of us confined to our homes, it’s great to be able to receive an excellent local newspaper.
Lisa Cooper
Owosso
