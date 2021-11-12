I have to chuckle every time that I read another anti-Trump screed in The Argus-Press.
Whether it’s a piece written by a national name reporter/pundit or one of the local liberal flunkies, they are all conveying a common theme: They are all scared spitless that he is going to run for president of the United States and win again.
With current President Joe Biden’s tanking poll numbers that seem to be totally believable, the soaring economic inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and grocery costs, they probably should be.
The part I find humorous is that they are so focused on Trump and belittling his “followers” that they are missing the forest for the trees.
If you actually talked to Trump “followers,” you’d find the large majority of them are not the “rabid acolytes of the Trump religion.” Most of them just don’t like what is going on with the Biden administration and the radical direction that the Democrats have taken.
You see, they are supporters of the “idea” of Trump. This idea comprises of a non-politician, not beholden to anyone, fighting for “the people” and the Constitution. The booming economy, low gas prices, fair trade agreements, bringing jobs back to the U.S., energy independence, border security, and peace in the Middle East also go along with that. If there were to be a Republican candidate who could pull off all those feats, but not have the Trump baggage, I’m sure he or she would enjoy the same kind of support.
And now with the Russian interference of the 2016 election narrative falling completely apart, people are wondering what else the biased media and leading Democrats have lied to us about.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
(4) comments
Great letter, in full agreement.
Trump did more to undermine democracy that any president in the last 100 years. If Trump runs again, will he accept the will of the voters? Or will he insist that we trust his words, provided without evidence, that our elections are rigged?
I would MUCH rather be a "local, liberal, flunkie that support the most corrupt politician in our nations history. As an old member of the cult, it is obvious you aren't of sound mind.
Stupid. Get you past first grade?
