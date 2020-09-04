My Republican Party registration took effect March 7, 1949, the day I turned 21, in Warsaw, Indiana, where I grew up the under guidance and tutelage of U.S. Rep. Charlie Halleck (1941-69). He was the Republican House majority leader and neither he, nor Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan or George H.W. Bush would have put up with the shameful behavior and just plain lack of leadership pitifully demonstrated by our current president, Donald J. Trump.
A recent Wall Street Journal front page feature story — a conservative U.S. newspaper — tells a tragic tale about the 183,000 U. S. citizens who have died while Trump completely ignored and contributed to a pitiful shortage of protective gear that still persists today. Trump has called himself a “wartime president.”
Imagine war is expected in a matter of hours and the commander-in-chief contacts commanding generals and admirals of Army, Navy and Marines to give the critical orders: “You commanders are on your own. Make your own contact with weapons factories, aircraft manufacturers. Fend for yourselves; it’s your responsibility to equip your troops, planes, ships, tanks.”
So the Army outbids the Air Force for all the available fuel. Tanks have all they need, but every plane is grounded with empty fuel tanks. How do you like that leadership style?
That is exactly what happened to 50 state governors in the last six months as they fought and tried to outbid their neighbors for critical masks, ventilators, etc. That fiasco began in early February and is going on to this instant because of Trump’s instructions to fend for yourselves.
Wartime president? If Trump had been running things during World War II we would be living under Nazi control.
In January, Trump said “We have it under control.” On March 17, Trump said, “It will all disappear, just stay calm.” He has repeated several versions of that multiple times since then.
Trump, as a wartime president — or, anyone for that matter — here are some numbers for you and U.S. citizens who plan to vote in November:
n World War II is recognized as the worst in military casualties in history. From Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) to the atomic bombing of Nagasaki (Aug. 14, 1945), a total of 773 days, U.S. military and civilian casualties numbered 420,000 — or 241 Americans killed per day.
n From Feb. 28, 2020 — the first confirmed U. S. COVID-19 death — to Sept. 1, 2020, is 182 days with 186,350 deaths. That is an average of 1,024 American deaths per day.
Mr. President, you contributed to four times as many deaths per day as WWII, which had the most casualties in world history. Mr. President, I do not think you deserve a chance to experiment with the American public for another four years.
Dale Espich
Corunna
