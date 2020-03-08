We expect our federal government to respond promptly and compassionately to national/global crises. The Trump administration is playing catch-up on the first and, because of the incoherent comments of the president, has utterly failed in the second. Trump’s “hunches” are nothing but wishful thinking in the best case — and blathering nonsense in the worst.
This is nothing new for Trump who, after the Iranian attack of our base in Iraq, said he believed nearly a hundred of our troops merely got headaches. In fact, these men and women had suffered severe traumatic brain injuries when thousand pound bombs destroyed their bunkers.
This commander-in-chief simply doesn’t care about the truth, no matter who his distortions affect, or to what extent. These folks suffered what could be lifelong conditions, just as consequential as catastrophic wounds, yet Trump belittles their service and courage by describing them as “headaches.”
It is as though he is totally incapable of restraining his mouth from spewing hurtful slights without any thought about the people who must endure them. The truth is, Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about his own countrymen.
Thomas Smith
Durand
