Sheriff Brian BeGole’s statement that he won’t enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders requiring non-essential businesses to stay closed, coupled with his saying “we derive our authority from the consent of the governed” is extremely offensive.
We voted for Whitmer. Polls consistently show the majority of Michigan citizens support her measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On the other hand, the majority of voters voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, not Trump, who is not my president. I support Whitmer, and I support her plans to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. I want the sheriff to also support her, because I voted for her.
Tamara Sanders
Shiawassee Township
