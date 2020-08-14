There have been many suggestions given here and elsewhere as to how to change for the better our communities, state, country, society, families and human relations, etc.
One suggestion that hasn’t been widely promoted, sad to say, is asking God for his help. Let us pray he still wishes good for our country (despite all we’ve done to remove him from our “one nation, under God”).
Let us pray he will give success in this fall’s election to conscientious, upright, God-respecting ones who will change our communities, states and nation for the better. We believe in the power of prayer. If you do too, please join us. If you’re not sure about speaking to God about such things, try it. He enjoys hearing from us. You’re a child of God, please call home.
Kim and Jim Lockwood
Bennington Township
