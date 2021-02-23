Our great nation has had a raging alcohol dependence disorder since the first Europeans arrived on the Mayflower. Early European settlers were known to drink mainly alcoholic beverages, in part because the drinking water supply was typically highly contaminated.
Puritanical thinking too often seduces people into conveniently laying the blame for social disorders on vices such as intoxicants, gambling, the consumption of certain foods and even dancing. In a puritanical society, personal vices are viewed as the gateway to depravity. Thus, “personal responsibility” is regarded as the solution to all social disorders.
This country tried a draconian experiment with alcohol prohibition and it was a spectacular failure. The Owosso City Council’s approval of a microscopically small social drinking district is simply a slight tweak to the legalized customs that we are familiar with.
I am curious to see whether the policy will boost overall sales at the restaurants and other businesses in the social district. This policy could be viewed as an experiment with a probationary period followed by an evaluation of the results. In my opinion, it is better to allow restaurants to proceed with any and every reasonable innovation they wish to rather than to give them one more reason to blame the government for a future business failure.
Restaurants in this area have long faced a myriad of adverse business conditions. Countless bars, restaurants, coffeehouses, bakeries and sandwich shops have come and gone over the years without achieving a modicum of longevity. The adverse conditions that COVID-19 has brought with it may be new, but there is still the possibility that with an intentional community effort, many of these establishments may fare better under COVID-19 restrictions than they would have under normal adverse conditions.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.