On behalf of our writers group, we want to wish all those who have served (as well as the entire Argus-Press staff) a powerfully celebratory Memorial Day.
Each of us appreciates the continuing efforts of your publication to proclaim truth over falsehood — and celebrate the First Amendment’s victory over recent efforts to suppress or render it ineffective.
The First Amendment forever!
Jack Erhardt
Ron Anderson
David Glenn
Tom Ford
Patricia Wheeler
Frank Davis
Rich Labdon
Tom Smith
