Letter to the editor

On behalf of our writers group, we want to wish all those who have served (as well as the entire Argus-Press staff) a powerfully celebratory Memorial Day.

Each of us appreciates the continuing efforts of your publication to proclaim truth over falsehood — and celebrate the First Amendment’s victory over recent efforts to suppress or render it ineffective.

The First Amendment forever!

Jack Erhardt

Ron Anderson

David Glenn

Tom Ford

Patricia Wheeler

Frank Davis

Rich Labdon

Tom Smith

