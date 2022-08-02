You can hardly get dedicated people to run for office, because politics has become based so much on money that normal, trustworthy citizens can’t afford the campaign or simply don’t want to enter the quagmire. If a person enters the political arena and is elected, you have to wonder who has them in their back pocket and what favors they owe after the election. This is evident by the lack of transparency at all levels of government.
Regardless of political affiliation, most candidates promise you the moon, but after the elections, they deliver little or nothing to their constituents. It all comes down to power and money to them after the election. They automatically forget they are civil servants and just want to stay at the “trough” as long as they can. This is prevalent at the lowest level (township/county) and all the way to the national level. You have to ask yourself what ethics training, if any, politicians received and whether they live by those principles.
All of the candidates running for the 71st District State House Representative seat simply paid $100 each to get their name on the ballot. This information is available on the Secretary of State website. It is like the lottery, and if they win in the primary then they have a 50/50 chance of winning in the general election in November. Again, it is all about power, compensation and being at the trough, unless they actually serve those who elected them.
There should be a maximum age limit for any candidate to run for office (let us say 65, for example). They should have to undergo an extensive physical and psychological test to determine their capability of fulfilling the elected position. This should apply from the lowest office (township) to the national level (especially the president and vice president).
I wonder how many people would run for a political office, if they were to volunteer their time to those that elected them and did not receive pay or compensation.
MR Harvey,
I have donated a ton of free time on TV and in the media for the last year addressing dishonest County elected officials who have ripped off the taxpayers you so perfectly describe. I have represented the tax payer with pride with no expectations of anything more. I am one of the good guys and I have no aspirations of power and greed and the only thing that people accuse me of is being being in the same mold as all the rest of the liars, cheaters, and thieves that came before me in the past year. In your view, I know and understand what you are saying, but don't label me and other good, honest and ethical people who are sacrificing their private lives to change how your tax dollars are spent, For the people who know me, I am surely not in anybody's pocket. IF I knew then what I know now from last July 2021, I would have ran away like a cat on fire. Give good folks like myself a reasonable chance and we can show you what should be done. If I can't represent your best interests with no regard on what is in it for Jeff Reed, you won't have to recall me. I have to answer to a higher power and he is more brutal that you can ever know as I dare not test his judgement.
District 5 Commissioner Candidate, ......Jeff Reed
