In 1892, doctors in the city of Hamburg, Germany, saw signs that cholera was spreading in its poorer sections. The oligarchs who ran things ignored their warnings because they were afraid the economy would suffer.
Because of their foot dragging, the ensuing epidemic was much worse than it should have been. Mark Twain famously observed that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes sometimes.”
Historians will have a lot to pick over when the era of Donald J. Trump is done. Perhaps the most difficult issue to ponder will be what was the lowest point of his presidency. Right now, he’s trying to weaken safety regulations in nursing homes. He’s using court cases to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and take health insurance from 20 million Americans.
He’s directing the FDA to stop inspecting drugs we import from China. And now he’s using our national stockpile of medical equipment to enrich war profiteers in the private sector. That’s our tax money at work, too. These are just a few of the things he’s up to, using the fog of war as cover.
It won’t be easy to point to his moral rock bottom given so many reality distortions, outrageous lies and corrupt stratagems. But I’ll try: I’m nominating his press briefing March 13 as a day of shame unique in American history. On this day, finally, after much pressure, he declared a national emergency. The networks cited this as “the day he took the pandemic seriously.”
And what made him turn the corner? Was it reports from China, Europe and ships at sea documenting the nature of the contagion? Was it the alarms raised by experts in infectious diseases? Was it evidence of panic and loss of life on our own shores?
No, it was none of those things. For him, this tragedy only got real when he had to admit it was bringing the stock market down.
With Trump it’s all about mammon. Human life? Ehhh. And you can’t get any lower than that.
David Glenn
Byron
(1) comment
He's lost a BILLION dollars in March! Aw. Poor guy...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.