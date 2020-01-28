January provides a unique opportunity to acknowledge a special group of volunteer elected officials in education. It is School Board Recognition Month and it offers communities across Michigan a way to acknowledge the continuing efforts of local and ISD school board members in providing leadership and guidance to local school districts.
Across the state, there are more than 4,000 school board members who dedicate countless hours of hard work to improving education for Michigan children.
School board members take that responsibility and public trust very seriously, dedicating an enormous number of hours to their work both in and outside of board meetings. Attending school functions, preparing for board meetings, reading financial reports, agendas and proposals, and making a host of difficult and challenging decisions are just a few of the regular activities board members participate in through their service.
Many board members have also made a commitment to continuous professional development to ensure they stay up-to-date on the latest education issues. Over the course of a school year, school board members across Michigan participated in nearly 7,000 hours of classroom courses and online learning, all focused on education- and board-related issues.
Today, more than ever, school board leaders are faced with the overwhelming charge of providing a quality education at a time when financial constraints weigh heavily on the health of school district budgets. In an era of unprecedented choice in education, school boards are also tasked with charting a course that provides long-term, sustainable success for current and future students in all of Michigan’s public schools.
School Board Recognition Month is part of a national effort cosponsored by the Michigan Association of School Boards and the National School Boards Association to build community awareness and understanding about the crucial role school boards play in our communities.
Board members come from all walks of life with diverse experiences and backgrounds, but working together, they make decisions in the best interests of Michigan’s children.
Please join me in saying “thank you” to the Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Board of Education: Erin Bancroft, David Huff, Eric Jones, Josh Miller, Stacie Rulison, Michael Schiffer and Brooke Wooley.
Ryan L. Cunningham
Superintendent, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
