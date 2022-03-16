Every night I dread turning on the TV to see how many more people have been killed in Ukraine and their country destroyed by Russia’s crazy President Vladimir Putin. You have to respect the Ukrainians for their courage and love of their country to fight so hard and not give up. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is beyond courageous for fighting with his people on the front line to protect and defend their country.
I wish I could say I have that respect for my president. How can our president stand by and see what Russia is doing and still insist our military will never go in to help?
According to the polls, at least 60% of Americans think we should help Ukraine.
I am sick of hearing about our sanctions and NATO sanctions. It is not stopping people being killed and their country destroyed. Our president has warned Russia they will regret it if they use chemical warfare. Really, so now we wait to see if they use chemicals and still don’t go in to help them?
Today we are being told Russia is going to ask China for help. Our president says there will be consequences if they do. You know what? I don’t think China or Russia are afraid of us. Why should they be? We have turned into a do-nothing nation. Our president has stated over and over we will send no military. And all the other countries that are a part of NATO, why is it that you are doing nothing?
It is time, President Joe Biden, you show them that we are also brave, caring people and will not tolerate crazy Putin and his disgusting ego trip.
Donna Campbell
Owosso
