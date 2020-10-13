With the elections fast approaching, it is abundantly clear that the right choice for sheriff is Brian BeGole.
BeGole has demonstrated his leadership abilities over the past four years. Under his direction, the road patrol has been restored. He has enthusiastically embraced our county’s highly successful specialty courts, and has brought innovative programs, such as the jail garden, to Shiawassee County.
Brian has more than a quarter century of law enforcement experience and continues to be on the job 24/7. He has demonstrated that he can handle the position and do it well, and has gained the respect of law enforcement throughout our county.
I am proud to wholeheartedly endorse BeGole.
Deana Finnegan
Former county prosecutor
Bancroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.