America — meaning American democracy, as opposed to the right-wing, Nazi, rural, redneck idea of America — is on the verge of collapse. And guess what? Half of the country doesn’t care.
Republicans in Texas, Florida and Georgia have enacted, and are attempting to enact, laws that make it harder to vote and allow Republicans to count the votes and overturn the results.
Republicans do not have the numbers to win. This is a demographic fact. And as the years go on, the numbers are going to get even worse for them. They know this. That’s why you see the fraudulent audit going on right now in Arizona and the threat of similar audits in other states.
They’re not going to find anything. The idea here for the Republicans is to create enough doubt about the legitimacy of the election to raise money and give them constituent permission to cheat. The narrative is, “they all cheat, we might as well make sure that our guy cheats for us.”
This is, in fact, a lie. But, the Republicans and their constituents do not care. A recent poll found that more than two-thirds of Republicans do not believe voting is a fundamental right, but some sort of privilege. While we should feel privileged to be able to vote in this country, voting itself is not a privilege — it is an absolute right. This goes along with all the other contradictory narratives spouted for years by the Republicans.
Those support Donald Trump have added to this false narrative. I have talked to many Trump supporters these last five years, many who I would never have guessed would support someone like Trump. What I hear from them seems to be the idea that Trump is bad, but that he supports some greater good. I hear it from members of my own church when it comes to the abortion issue.
My opinion is that this narrative is repeated by those who want an excuse to support Trump. They may say he’s a bad guy and they are only voting for him based on guns, abortion or other issues. But the real truth is they like what he says. He does speak for them. The racism, homophobia and sexism are exactly what they feel.
These are our enemies: Nazi criminals.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.