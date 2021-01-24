I’m older than 70 and I want to tell you I’ve lived through a boatload of presidents, both Democratic and Republican: even Richard Nixon, and now Donald Trump.
I’m not wild about either party. They both have some good and bad points, so I vote for whomever I feel will do the best job. I’m not always right, but that’s my right. I’m a veteran, so I figure I’ve earned that right more than some.
I’ve never noticed us losing rights. As a matter of fact we’ve gained a couple. One thing I know for a fact is I’ve never seen such a whiny, doomsday, the-sky-is-falling bunch as this generation and I’m sad to say there’s a few of my generation joining them.
Let me just refresh your memory of what you’ve never lost in the last 70 years of a two-party system.
n You’ve still got freedom of speech, if you could only keep a civil tongue in your mouth.
n You have the right to a filthy mouth.
n You have the right to complain about your God-given country. Just keep in mind the people who wandered in the desert for 40 years. Rights do come with a certain amount of rules, otherwise it’s just anarchy.
n You’ve got a right to hate your neighbor, but you don’t have the right to act upon it.
n You have a right to get drunk, smoke weed, have sex, live together without being married, produce kids out of wedlock, go to the movies and watch naked people running around, read questionable material, or drive a car.
n You can refuse to serve your country and still enjoy rights someone else earned for you.
n You can now join the American Legion and the VFW and be a wannabe veteran without serving.
n You’ve got a right to protest but not a right to destroy.
n Earn a retirement.
n Travel your country and the world.
n To pursue happiness.
n You don’t even have to work and those who do will take care of you.
n We’ve never lost our right to bear arms.
n You’ve even got the right to strut around in a goofy camouflage outfit with an assault rifle slung across your shoulder, and boots and goggles with a silly helmet on. At least you’re smart enough to cover you face so your neighbors don’t recognize you. Who are you protecting, our rights? I’ve got news for you. We veterans have already done that. We don’t need your kind of help.
n You have a right to an abortion, which I don’t agree with, but that’s my right.
n You can marry who you want.
n We’re not communist, but you’ve got the right to be a neo-Nazi.
n We’re not socialist, but I suppose if you want to be a Nazi there’s probably people out there who want to be socialist. That’s your right. Just keep it to yourself.
n You have the right to worship any God you choose, even if it’s a material object.
n You have the right to pretend you’re a preacher; just get your license on the computer, no credentials needed.
n You have the right to say the news is fake, the election was fixed, the fighter took a dive, he cheated at cards, to tell a dirty joke, to say I hate or I love you, everything’s my parents’ fault. The list goes on and on.
n You’ve got a right to say you saw Bigfoot or rode in a UFO. Of course, someone may look at you funny, but that’s their right. They’ve never taken our guns, yet the NRA has filed for bankruptcy. They thought they had a right to mishandle funds but they were wrong.
I could go on forever about the rights we’ve enjoyed for many years. Don’t listen to these doomsday-sayers, they’ll always be scared. Otherwise they wouldn’t be walking around with weapons looking for the boogeyman under every rock.
Jesus didn’t carry a weapon. He didn’t threaten people or destroy property, but I’m ashamed to say as a Christian, there are people and churches out there condoning this kind of behavior, promoting violence, destruction and foul language. They try to tell people about God — you should be like us — but the non-believers are saying, “I see no difference.”
The harvest is great, but the laborers are self-centered. I’ve been to a lot of churches. They’re not very full. We’ve done a great job. You can’t tell us apart. We should live our lives as God-fearing Christians and realize God is in control. Help someone. Check on your neighbors. Shovel their walk. Just talk to them.
Most of all, respect one another. A kind word and a smile is a lot more effective than an assault rifle. If you want to play soldier, do us all a favor and join the military.
I haven’t got that much longer to live and I’m not going to run around shouting, “The sky is falling!” Don’t listen to these doomsday people. It’s no way to live. Focus on doing something good. Maybe, just maybe, we can make a change. The world has tried hate and where did it get us? We hung an innocent man on the cross because he told us to love one another. They thought it was their right.
Mick Nolph
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.