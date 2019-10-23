The citizens of the United States need to be aware that insurance companies, their CEOs and others who make billions of dollars from the sickness of our families, friends and neighbors do not want real health care reform and will do almost anything to keep it from happening.
We need to follow the lead of Sen. Bernie Sanders and support Medicare for all.
These billion-dollar drug companies have developed a series of lies they tell over and over again to confuse and confound us so they can keep more and more of our hard earned money.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how these CEOs shamefully take thousands of dollars a day, 365 days a year that totals into the tens of millions.
Here are a few of the lies they tell and the truth behind them:
Lie: It would create a huge bureaucracy.
Fact: Experts say the employer-based managed-care system is already a huge bureaucracy. It consumes 9 to 15 cents of every health-care dollar. Medicare, a single-payer plan for seniors, spends only 2 to 3 cents of every dollar on bureaucracy.
Lie: It would cost employers more, make them less competitive and force them to fire employees.
Fact: Experts say the employer tax would equal, but not exceed, what employers currently pay for health-care premiums and paperwork/billing overhead created by the current multi-payer system.
Lie: The United States has the best health care in the world.
Fact: The United States has higher infant mortality, higher surgical mortality and lower life expectancy than Canada. The United States has a much lower rate of access to primary care doctors than Canada. Canada has the same acute care bed-to-population ratio as the United States. Patient satisfaction, quality of care and outcome of care in Canada equal or exceed that in the United States, according to the U.S. General Accounting Office. For this lower quality, Americans pay 40 percent more per capita than Canadians do on health care.
Lie: There would be waiting lists for surgeries and high-tech procedures, which is why Canadians come to the United States to get health services.
Fact: The United States has waiting lists for specialty care, too. Canadians rarely come to the United States for health care. Less than 1 percent of Canada’s health budget goes to paying for care Canadians get in the United States. Canada’s waiting-list problem stems largely from underfunding, which is being corrected now. Waiting times would likely be no longer in the United States than they are now, because we would still spend much more than other countries do on health care and still have many more specialists and capacity.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
