I would like to respond to the front-page story of an Owosso man pleading guilty to a hardware heist. On the front page it states Keiton Woolumn plead guilty to two county of receiving/concealing stolen property and one count of first-degree retail fraud from Gilbert’s Hardware.
Woolum admitted that he stole the equipment to support his heroin addiction; it also states two counts of second-degree retail fraud were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the prosecutors. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at 10 to 28 months, but Woolum’s status as a “habitual offender” — this was his second offense — could increase that estimate.
The story says 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted the plea and would consider Woolum for the county’s drug program; if he completes it, the felony charges would be reduced to misdemeanors. It also states Woolum has a pending second-degree retail fraud misdemeanor charge.
It’s my opinion that with all due respect to Judge Stewart, sir, you are too lenient when it comes to plea agreements, your Drug Court program and dropping felony charges to misdemeanors. It’s obvious that this man has prior convictions and charges pending against him, but the judge is OK with accepting a guilty plea in exchange for a few perks.
It’s a good thing I’m not a judge in this county, because with all this stuff this man has on his record, I would be a “fire and brimstone” style of judge. There wouldn’t be any plea deals. You did the crime that you knew full well what you were doing and got caught; now it’s time to pay up or go to prison for your actions — it’s plain and simple.
If the man has only this one heroin addiction, I could see putting him through the Drug Court program, but all the other stuff Mr. Woolum has done would have to be served in prison. It also stands that for those who violate the provisions of their probation while in Drug Court, if they don’t adhere to their probation, then put such a person in prison for the remainder of their term that they were first handed down.
It clearly shows Mr. Woolum has a problem and I hope he does accordingly what is required of him. But it’s my opinion that Judge Stewart is too lenient when it comes to making criminals offers for a lighter sentence. It doesn’t teach the person to not commit the crime in the first place.
