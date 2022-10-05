I would like to respond to the front-page story of an Owosso man pleading guilty to a hardware heist. On the front page it states Keiton Woolumn plead guilty to two county of receiving/concealing stolen property and one count of first-degree retail fraud from Gilbert’s Hardware.

Woolum admitted that he stole the equipment to support his heroin addiction; it also states two counts of second-degree retail fraud were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the prosecutors. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at 10 to 28 months, but Woolum’s status as a “habitual offender” — this was his second offense — could increase that estimate.

