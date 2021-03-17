Flags will continue to fly in honor of our fallen veterans on Memorial Day.
With overwhelming response from this community regarding the article Dan Basso published in The Argus-Press, the flag program has a continuous future.
Owosso VFW 9455 Auxiliary has received amazing support from our community and surrounding communities. It is very heart-warming to know we do have many who support and honor veterans. Thank you for your support and generosity. The flag program has a guaranteed future.
A special acknowledgment to Ryan Drake, of Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, and Kevin Kregger, of Nelson-House Funeral Home. God Bless our troops and God Bless America.
Sandy Harvey
Owosso VFW 9455 Auxiliary
