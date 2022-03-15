Vladimir Putin’s Russia is now on a trajectory of equivalence, and perhaps about to surpass, the pariah status of Kim Jong Un’s North Korea. Kim’s family has clearly limited his bellicosity to a defensive posture, designed specifically to secure his personal power and regime longevity.
The seven-decades old price paid in blood by the North Korean people for their “Dear Leader’s” survival beggars the imagination. But Putin is proving to western civilization that Kim’s savagery cannot begin to rise to the global punishment which Russia is about to endure. Like North Korea, absolute state “thought control” and “media suppression” is now Russian law, a violation of which will send any courageous citizen to a Stalin-era gulag. World-wide sanctions will soon result in massive poverty generated by an historic, self-inflicted economic depression. The Russian people will, for years into the future, be paying their own price — in suffering and death — to perpetuate their emperor’s willingness to utterly devastate the Ukrainian nation.
Recently, a contributor suggested that “life in the U.S.” was better with Donald Trump in the White House. Perhaps the writer was referring to the 2017 phone call (with President Volodomyr Zelensky) where Trump extorted the Ukrainian leader by threatening to withhold congressionally authorized aid unless Zelensky produce political “dirt” on Trump’s likely opponent in 2020. Although Trump was impeached for that despicable action, Putin-loving Republicans refused to vote guilty.
Using every presidential weapon available, Trump continued to punish the Ukraine by verbally weakening and dividing the NATO alliance, at the precise moment when Trump’s “brother” was deciding if — and when — to invade. All Americans who are gripped by the constant evidence of Putin’s genocide must understand one indisputable fact: to even remotely consider the 2024 nomination, let alone reelection of Trump, is tantamount to inviting the capitulation of NATO and a wholesale surrender of our American sovereignty.
Thomas Smith
Durand
