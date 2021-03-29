Amidst a handful of equally existential crises — COVID-19 , civil rights, gun rights/violence, voting rights — the Republican Party continues to deflect blame for these situations that are arising largely due to its own policies.
The latest effrontery on democracy centers on its laser-focused assault by 40-plus states to further restrict legal voting; as if continually losing by a “one person, one vote” standard isn’t enough. New regulations are being proposed to ensure “election integrity.” This from a party that has forfeited the right to attach this adjective to itself, given its propensity to look the other way.
I don’t believe in its wholesale ignorance or its inability to discern the truth. I can only conclude that truth no longer is the virtue guiding Republicans. Georgia is the spearhead of this battle, even though former President Donald Trump leaned heavily on our own state election canvassers to influence its decision.
This is not the Peach State’s first stab at voter suppression; Gov. Brian Kemp, as its former secretary of state, stacked the deck in his favor during his 2018 race against Stacey Abrams. Push-back from Abrams led to a registration campaign that, coupled with Rep. James Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden, resulted in an historic victory in the state. Unwilling to accept defeat graciously, Trump was taped pleading with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes needed to win Georgia’s electoral votes.
That such a narrow margin is required is testament to the necessity to eliminate the archaic Electoral College system, so obviously exposed to political pressure, in favor of the popular vote where one’s vote is equal to anyone else’s anywhere else.
Similarly, citing a crisis of confidence in our election process as a reason for stricter regulations is baseless. Trump, presciently sensing his defeat, stoked the coals of a stolen election months before his imminent loss. His own cherry-picked Supreme Court, compliments of Sen. Mitch “The Mortician” McConnell, concluded there was no evidence of fraud. Some of Fox News’ individual contributors face billion-dollars lawsuits for promulgating the lie of a rigged election.
So it comes down to this: If you can’t win by the strength of your platform, rig it so that you can.
Mike Martin
Owosso
