I know the City of Owosso has an ordinance that residents have a 24-hour window to clear their sidewalks after an accumulating snowfall. My question is why doesn’t the city have to follow this ordinance?
I as I drove down Jerome Street this past weekend, I noticed that the lengthy sidewalk that runs along the riverbank has not been cleared. I witnessed two separate sets of individuals walking on the side of the road due to no access to the sidewalk. This, to me, is dangerous for pedestrians as well as drivers if it’s dark out.
There may not be houses along the river, but there are a lot of people who utilize that side of Jerome Street for walking. Why do I have to keep my sidewalk clear, which is across from the river if the city doesn’t have to clear theirs?
Janis Selfridge-Mitts
Owosso
