This is a correction to my letter published June 5 about vicious dogs.
The township isn’t involved, it’s the Woodhull Township Park Commission: That needs to be clarified.
The Woodhull Township Park Commission is a separate entity from the elected officials of the Woodhull Township Board. The commission has all authority over the Woodhull Park, per PA 157 of 1905.
Mary Galilei
Woodhull Township
