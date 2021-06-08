Letter to the editor

This is a correction to my letter published June 5 about vicious dogs.

The township isn’t involved, it’s the Woodhull Township Park Commission: That needs to be clarified.

The Woodhull Township Park Commission is a separate entity from the elected officials of the Woodhull Township Board. The commission has all authority over the Woodhull Park, per PA 157 of 1905.

Mary Galilei

Woodhull Township

