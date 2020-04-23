I can’t believe our local newspaper would stoop so low as to print the picture with “Heil Witmer” on the front page of Tuesday’s edition.
She is not perfect, she is a human being, and should not be treated with such disrespect.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is not being unreasonable. She is doing her job and making sure our state is safe.
The longer people refuse to follow our governor’s shelter in place order, the longer it will be necessary.
Susan Dodak
Chesaning
Editor’s note: The sign in the photo was being held by an anti-Whitmer protester, who also included a swastika — suggesting Whitmer is a Nazi. The photo was illustrative of some of the people protesting and their feelings, and not an indication of the newspaper’s stance on the protests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.