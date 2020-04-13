Spring is here, with daffodils and crocus blooming. I wanted to make sure that my neighbors know how much I appreciate their flowers, and all the help they gave us during the winter.
Michael and Tamara ran their snowblower down our sidewalk, and Jordan and the Sextons plowed out the driveway. It was done without us even asking, and without any thought of payment.
These wonderful people deserve my thanks, but words can’t really tell how much it meant to not have to get out and try to clear things out. Thank you so much.
Karen Lezovich
Vernon
