Have you noticed lately that ugly words are causing plenty of problems in America and beyond? Some people have become careless, reckless and even cruel in the way they speak.
It’s easy to do and can be habit forming. Before we speak, we need to consider our purpose. Words can be either a blessing or a curse. It is possible for a word to act either like a thorn deep within or like a vitamin for good health that lasts a very long time.
I know I am guilty myself of not giving enough thought before speaking in the past. Current circumstances have put many people in deep need of encouragement. It’s the right time to set a goal of helping and to avoid hurting.
Wounded, anxious and broken hearts are all around us and in need of kind and encouraging words.
When negative experiences assault us constantly, our wounds deepen and result in anger, pain, violence and worse. It really matters to a listener, especially children or tired and discouraged souls who they are spoken to.
Low self-esteem and lasting hurt are to be expected. Strong positive and encouraging words build strength and lead to happiness. We have the power to lift up those beaten down living among us now.
Words matter to the speaker as well. The world’s wisest book of all time says, “By your words you shall be justified and by your words you shall be condemned.”
We have the choice. Let us select words like, “thank you,” “good job,” “You will do better next time,” “I trust you,” “I believe in you,” “you can do it,” and “I am proud of you.”
We need to avoid words like, “you dummy,” “will you ever learn?” “you will never amount to anything,” and “I am ashamed of you.”
Saying such words over and over is asking for trouble. Think first and build strong Americans in these challenging times.
Don Neuville
Linden
