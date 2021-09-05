It’s amazing: All one needs this day and age to be an expert is a computer.
Why bother with medical school? All you need is social media.
Why bother with law school, accounting certification or engineering classes?
Why bother with accountability and professional licensing at all?
Too many people don’t value education, training and knowledge in this country. They have bought into the notion that opinions can replace facts. All you need to diagnose mental illness is a keyboard. All you need to understand foreign policy is YouTube.
You may not want to believe it, but 10 minutes a day reading headlines, without ever reading the article does not qualify as expertise. Seek out knowledge from those that actually have it instead of spreading divisive misinformation that causes damage to our country and its people.
Ann Hall
Owosso
