Michigan State University has had its fair share of scandals, but the real scandal is that the school has not lived up to the most basic educational quality standards.
Michigan State University transparently and shamelessly treats its undergraduates as if they are only there to work their way up to a graduate-level student status, at which time the real education, mentorship and professional career development will supposedly commence.
Michigan State University took the old collegiate administrative guiding principle of “in loco parentis” to the extreme polarity of authoritarianism without any corresponding measure of “parental guidance;” guidance that the typical undergraduate age range of 18 to 24 do, in fact, need, especially when they are housed together and isolated from society.
The university has taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to mandate a minimum two-year, on-campus residency requirement. With MSU, you must always look to the financial incentives of the administration, the regents and even tenured professors to understand their policy decisions. The residency requirement change is one more pathetic example of how the university develops its policies solely on the basis of profit maximization and then offers a pretext for their decision.
When I was an undergraduate at MSU in the early 2000s, former President Peter McPherson was too busy using the campus police force to infiltrate a student social and economic justice group and had no time to address the deafening pleas from undergraduates to improve the educational quality of a required college algebra course.
By that time, the university’s math department had long been on probation with the state of Michigan because the majority of students were failing classes on the first and second attempts. One of my former MSU science professors even encouraged students to take their math classes at Lansing Community College.
Lansing Community College was superior to MSU in math instruction at the turn of the century and LCC has continued to innovate in math education over the years. This proves many of these commercialized, sports entertainment-oriented universities like MSU are full of empty excuses for their own inadequacies, preferring instead to instinctively blame students rather than to take responsibility for educational quality.
The term “military-industrial complex” entered household familiarity many years ago, but most people are not aware the complete term that describes the post-World War II government agenda is “military-industrial-education complex.”
The sole purpose for the bachelor’s degree has been to make docile, moderately inquisitive — but not too much so — solidly middle class citizens who will never attempt to reform the system that has been “good enough” for them, yet so unjust for too many of their fellow citizens and the developing world.
It is time for parents and high school students to rethink the merits of the bachelor’s degree. Do you really want to continue to fund the exorbitant excesses of university education? Do you really believe that those annual 10- to 15-percent tuition hikes are going towards undergraduate education, rather than mainly to more accessories that will generate larger profits?
There are many other forms of post-secondary education that deserve your full consideration. The return on investment of community colleges and vocational institutes far outweigh those of the bachelor’s degree, for both students and society.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
