It has been brought to my attention that anyone can save another person’s life. It is as simple as a friendly phone call to check on someone who lives alone, or is alone daily, as others work.
Recently a mail carrier noticed that mail had been sitting in the mail box for days. The carrier called the family, resulting in saving the life of a person who had fallen. The fall may not be dangerous, but lying on the floor for days is.
Everyone needs to tell someone (whether it’s the mail carrier, a neighbor, or newspaper delivery) how to contact your family if they notice something isn’t right or normal. Especially now when everyone is staying home, it is important to check on your neighbors, or the elderly person on your block. A few minutes of your time could save a life.
Signed by a senior citizen who benefited by this simple call — my life was saved.
Mary Weiderer
Elsie
