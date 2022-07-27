Get some backbone. What is the matter with all of these Republicans running for any office that do not have the guts to run without saying, “Endorsed by traitor Donald Trump,” or show themselves beside a picture of traitor Trump to give the impression of his endorsement? If these gutless politicians want a chance to be elected, they should state that the traitor, crook, dictator wannabe Trump is solely responsible for what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. If they cannot show credibility by saying this in public to show they have the guts to defend the Constitution and defend this country instead of just trying to line their own pocketbooks, then they should not be running for any office.
For someone to show a county phone number supported with taxpayer funds in a political ad is like something right out of the traitor Trump handbook. The law does not apply to me. I, for one, will not ever consider voting for any individual who lacks the integrity to disavow any connection to traitor Trump, or who takes any contributions from anyone affiliated with him or the DeVos group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.