A letter dated Dec. 4 appeared to be in response to my letter in the Nov. 26 paper; the writer has no knowledge of me.
The writer says, “If this makes me a far left liberal, then that is badge I will wear with honor. Because I would much rather be that than an old, spoon-fed rich, better than everybody, far right wing, self-righteous hypocrite.”
I will give him that I am old, but I challenge him on everything else. Spoon-fed rich? I have worked hard all my life and have earned everything we have. I have not ever been a freeloader and had my hand out to the government. I do not expect the government to take from others and give to me like the far-left liberals do.
Better than everybody? I know I don’t think that, but I will leave that for others to judge.
Far-right wing? I consider myself as a libertarian who feels we would be much better off without so much government intervention.
Self-righteous hypocrite? I try and stay humble, but I will let my Lord Jesus decide whether or not I have been.
It was the next to the last paragraph that really upset me. He wrote, “or was it because you can’t stand our country being led by a man of color? And we know where Trump stands with that.” If you disagree with a black person it doesn’t mean you are a racist. I judge a person on the stands they take and their abilities, not on their color or sex.
Liberals don’t seem to be able to grasp that concept. My boss for several years was a black man and we still consider each other friends. My wife and I contributed to Ben Carson’s campaign when he was running for president and are strong supporters of John James’ Senate campaign. In case the writer didn’t know, both are black men.
I would be very surprised if he voted for John James for senator, would that make him a racist?
Finally, I could give a long list of things I believe former President Barack Obama did that I did not agree with, but it would far exceed the word limit.
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
